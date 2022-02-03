Greece pick Poyet to coach national team

The Greek football federation said on Thursday it was in was talks with ex-Uruguay midfielder Gus Poyet about taking over as national team coach.

The federation said on its website that its executive committee "has selected Gustavo Poyet as coach of the Men's National Team."

"Negotiations will follow to reach a final agreement and determine the details of the agreement," it said.

Greece have been without a coach since the resignation of John van 't Schip last November.

Poyet, 54, coached English sides Brighton and Sunderland and had a stint in Greece when he led AEK Athens to a third place finish in the Super League.

He has also coached Universidad Catolica, Bordeaux, Shanghai Shenhua and Real Betis, and has also served as assistant coach for Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and Swindon Town.

As a player Poyet was capped 26 times for the Uruguay national team and on a club level played for Chelsea, Spurs, Zaragoza, River Plate and Grenoble.