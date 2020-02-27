English
Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman scores dramatic late goal for Tigres in CONCACAF Champions League win

Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman was the goalscoring hero for Tigres UANL against Alianza.

Tigres UANL goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman scored a dramatic late goal in a CONCACAF Champions League win over Alianza on Wednesday.

Leading 3-2 at home but staring at an exit on the away goals rule, Tigres UANL needed some heroics deep in additional time.

Up for a set-piece, Guzman incredibly headed in an Eduardo Vargas free-kick to give Tigres a 4-2 victory and 5-4 aggregate win, sending them into the quarter-finals.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper was unmarked when he met Vargas' delivery in the 94th minute midweek.

Enner Valencia's opener and an Andre-Pierre Gignac brace had put Tigres in control before Juan Carlos Portillo Leal's double for Alianza.

Tigres, who have made a slow start to the Liga MX Clausura season, will face New York City in the last eight.

