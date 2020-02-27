Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman scores dramatic late goal for Tigres in CONCACAF Champions League win

Tigres UANL goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman scored a dramatic late goal in a CONCACAF Champions League win over Alianza on Wednesday.

Leading 3-2 at home but staring at an exit on the away goals rule, Tigres UANL needed some heroics deep in additional time.

Up for a set-piece, Guzman incredibly headed in an Eduardo Vargas free-kick to give Tigres a 4-2 victory and 5-4 aggregate win, sending them into the quarter-finals.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper was unmarked when he met Vargas' delivery in the 94th minute midweek.

Enner Valencia's opener and an Andre-Pierre Gignac brace had put Tigres in control before Juan Carlos Portillo Leal's double for Alianza.

Tigres, who have made a slow start to the Liga MX Clausura season, will face New York City in the last eight.