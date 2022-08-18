العربية
English
UEFA Super Cup
Football

Giovanni Simeone joins Napoli on season-long loan

The deal could become permanent next summer for a fee of 12 million euros.

Reuters

Argentine forward Giovanni Simeone has joined Napoli on loan for the rest of the season from Verona, the two clubs announced on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, is coming off his most prolific season in Serie A after scoring 17 goals for Verona last term.

The deal could become permanent next summer for a fee of 12 million euros ($12.2 million) if certain conditions are met, according to Italian media.

"He's someone Napoli needs. And Napoli is what the player needs. He's a good signing," Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said last weekend.

Only Ciro Immobile, Dusan Vlahovic and Lautaro Martinez scored more goals in Serie A last season than Simeone, who will provide back-up to Nigeria international Victor Osimhen.

Napoli, who lost Lorenzo Insigne and club record scorer Dries Mertens in the close season, are also reportedly close to completing a move for Sassuolo forward Giacomo Raspadori.

Napoli Giovanni Simeone
Previous Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier definitively
Read
Brazil-Argentina World Cup qualifier definitively canceled
Next
-

Latest Stories

>