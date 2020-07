At half-time at the final of the Coupe de France on Friday 24 July, Paris Saint-Germain Chairman and CEO Nasser Al-Khelaïfi presented French President Emmanuel Macron with an autographed Kylian Mbappé PSG shirt and a signed Neymar Jr 50th anniversary club shirt.

Paris Saint-Germain beat St Etienne 1-0 at the Stade de France, with a goal from Neymar Jr enough to secure the Parisian club’s record 13th French Cup win.