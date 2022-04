Football: CAF Confederation Cup draws

The CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals draws were made in Cairo on Tuesday:

Quarter-finals

Simba (TAN) v Orlando Pirates (RSA)

Al Ittihad (LBA) v Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA)

Pyramids (EGY) v TP Mazembe (COD)

Al Masry (EGY) v Renaissance Berkane (MAR)

First legs: April 17; second legs: April 24

Semi-finals

Ittihad or Ahly v Simba or Pirates

Pyramids or Mazembe v Masry or Berkane

First legs: May 8; second legs: May 15

Note: Single-match final will be played between May 22 and 29 at a venue to be announced