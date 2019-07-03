Flores leaves Shanghai Shenhua for personal reasons

Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua have parted company with Quique Sanchez Flores, the coach citing personal reasons for his exit.

Former Atletico Madrid, Watford and Espanyol boss Flores leaves with the club 14th in the table, a point above the relegation zone.

A club statement said Flores' resignation had been accepted and praised the coach for giving young players a chance to impress despite poor results.

"Since taking office in December 2018, Mr Flores and his team have worked diligently and conscientiously," the club said in a statement.

"Although the team did not perform well in the first half of the season, a group of young players got the opportunity to play, laying a good foundation for future development of the team."

Shanghai Shenhua, whose players include Odion Ighalo and Fredy Guarin, are two-time CSL champions and won the Chinese FA Cup two years ago, though they finished seventh last term.

Flores was linked with taking charge of Championship club West Brom before Slaven Bilic was appointed last month.