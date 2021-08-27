Flick names first Germany squad, with eight-strong Bayern Munich contingent

Hansi Flick has handed three players their maiden international call-ups as he named his first squad as Germany coach for next month's World Cup qualifiers.

Flick ended an 18-month, trophy-laden spell at Bayern Munich in order to take over from Joachim Low as Germany boss after Euro 2020.

Germany reached the last 16 of that tournament, crashing out to England at Wembley.

World Cup-winning midfielder Toni Kroos has since retired from international duty, though the rest of Germany's squad remains largely intact.

Liechtenstein, Armenia and Iceland represent Flick's first opponents, and he has given Karim Adeyemi, Nico Schlotterbeck and David Raum their first call-ups.

The squad, as would be expected given Bayern's dominance of German football, includes eight players from Flick's former club, while Borussia Dortmund attacker Marco Reus has earned a recall after opting out of Euro 2020.

Thomas Muller – who was ostracised by Low before being recalled for Euro 2020 – Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala, Joshua KImmich, Leon Goretzka, Niklas Sule, and Manuel Neuer make up the Bayern contingent.

Wolfsburg's exciting right-back prospect Ridle Baku, who has made one friendly appearance for Germany, has also returned to the fold, as has Bayer Leverkusen youngster Florian Wirtz.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thilo Kehrer is something of a surprise inclusion, while Dortmund's Mahmoud Dahoud has been given the chance to impress in Kroos' absence.

Mats Hummels misses out through injury, while Matthias Ginter recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Germany squad in full:

Bernd Leno (Arsenal), Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt); Ridle Baku (Wolfsburg), Robin Gosens (Atalanta), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (Hoffenheim), Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea), Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich); Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Monchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Monchengladbach), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen); Karim Adeyemi (Salzburg), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich), Timo Werner (Chelsea).