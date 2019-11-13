English
Euro 2020 qualifying
FIFA name Arsene Wenger global football development chief

Arsene Wenger has been named FIFA's chief of global football development, the governing body announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, FIFA said the former Arsenal and Monaco coach would be responsible for the growth of the game "for both men and women around the world", and would also be the "leading authority on technical matters".
 

