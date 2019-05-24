English
Fenerbahce face UEFA sanctions after FFP breach

Fenerbahce face sanctions from UEFA after breaching their Financial Fair Play (FFP) agreement in 2018-19.

The Super Lig giants signed a settlement agreement in May 2016, but UEFA's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) said on Friday the club failed to meet their break-even target.

The CFCB has consequently referred Fenerbahce to its adjudicatory chamber, which could lead to a ban from European competition.

Meanwhile, Porto will operate under transfer restrictions and a limitation on their European squad size, having "partially fulfilled" their targets.

Galatasaray and Maccabi Tel Aviv were deemed to be in compliance and will stay in the settlement regime.

