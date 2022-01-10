العربية
Federico Chiesa suffers ACL injury blow

Federico Chiesa is set for a significant spell on the sidelines after injuring his ACL against Roma

Juventus have confirmed that attacker Federico Chiesa has suffered and ACL injury on his left knee against Roma and is set to undergo knee surgery. 

Chiesa was subbed after the 32nd minute after suffering the injury, and could not be potentially out for the remainder of the season, including crunch World Cup qualifiers for Italy which are set to take place in March. 

