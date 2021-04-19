العربية
FC Barcelona announce joining European Super League

AFP

FC Barcelona have released a statement issuing that they are one off 11 founding members in the European Super League proposal, along with bitter rivals Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. 

Barcelona joined 11 other teams in coming together and reaching an agreement for the creation of the European Super League on Sunday. With the rapid acceleration of the tournament, an understanding will have to be reached between these teams and UEFA, along with their respected Leagues in order to create a working schedule.

