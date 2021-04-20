European Super League: Leeds boss Bielsa warns of 'harm to football'

The European Super League will bring "harm to football" and those involved are risking alienating the lifeblood of the sport – the fans.

That is the view of Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa, who launched a scathing attack on plans for a breakaway league after Leeds held member club Liverpool to a 1-1 draw on Monday.

Sunday's announcement was met with a huge backlash from supporters, governing bodies, non-member clubs, players, ex-professionals and pundits.

UEFA has threatened sanctions against the 12 clubs who have thus far signed up to the scheme, with Liverpool among them.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp suggested he was no fan of the proposals, saying he would "try to help to sort it", while midfielder James Milner was more direct in his criticism, declaring: "I don't like it and hopefully it doesn't happen."

Bielsa then lent his voice to the chorus of disapproval as he lamented the greed and self-interest of the clubs spearheading the project.

"Of course it causes harm to football," he said. "This shouldn't surprise any of us.

"The stronger teams, these powerful teams think they have most influence and are generating most of the revenue in football.

"Taking into account this logic, when the rest of the teams are no longer necessary for them, they take privilege in their own interest and forget the rest.

"There are structures that should put limits on the excesses of the big teams. This was inevitable.

"The organisations could have anticipated these excesses and they could have avoided it. This shouldn't surprise us because this happens in all walks of life.

"Of course there are different teams, more important than others but they should be conscious of the needs of each other.

"But because football has a view that is always more commercial now, it is natural that in the world of businesses, looking only at the economic aspect, they demand the majority of it.

"Football belongs to everybody, even if there are owners, the real owners of football are the ones who love the badge and without them football will disappear."