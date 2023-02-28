العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
Football

Dates confirmed for the 2023 Asian Cup

The organising commitee for the 2023 Asian Cup Qatar, have confirmed the dates for the upcoming tournament

reuters

 The QFA confirmed in a tweet that an organising committee has been formed for the tournament which is set to take place from the 12th of January to the 10th of February 2024 in Qatar. The tournament had previously been set to take place in China before the nation pulled out due to COVID concerns. 
 

AFC Asian Cup
Previous 'Focused' Klinsmann motivated to bring success to
Read
'Focused' Klinsmann motivated to bring success to South Korea
Next
-

Latest Stories

>