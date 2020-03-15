English
العربية
UEFA Champions League
Football

Coronavirus: Swiss FA chief Blanc tests positive, days after attending UEFA meeting

Coronavirus: Swiss FA chief Blanc tests positive, days after attending UEFA meeting

Getty Images

Dominique Blanc, the president of the Swiss FA (SFV) has tested positive for coronavirus less than a fortnight after attending a UEFA meeting of European football leaders.

The meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee, whose members include president of the Croatian Football Federation Davor Suker and president of Paris Saint-Germain Nasser Al-Khelaifi, took place on March 2 in Amsterdam, with Blanc in attendance.

The 70-year-old received his diagnosis on Sunday and went into quarantine at his home, while the SFV headquarters were closed until further notice.

"I'm feeling reasonably comfortable at the moment. I only feel mild flu symptoms," Blanc said in a statement on the SFV's official website.

coronavirus
Previous Police appeal for information after Vertonghen's f
Read
Police appeal for information after Vertonghen's family held at knifepoint
Next Coronavirus: FIGC president wants Euro 2020 postpo
Read
Coronavirus: FIGC president wants Euro 2020 postponed

Latest Stories