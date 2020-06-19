Coronavirus: Atlanta United player tests positive for COVID-19

An Atlanta United player has tested positive for coronavirus, the MLS club confirmed on Thursday.

The unnamed player was asymptomatic and returned the result following mandatory club testing.

Clubs are preparing for a return to action via the MLS is Back Tournament, which is scheduled to begin in Florida on July 8.

"In response to the positive test, Atlanta United medical staff have continued to work directly with local infectious disease specialists to treat the player, who was asymptomatic and has been observing isolation protocols since receiving the result," a club statement read.

Atlanta United won their opening two games before the season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They are alongside Cincinnati, New York Red Bulls and Columbus Crew in Group E for the MLS is Back Tournament.