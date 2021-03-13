Chelsea boss Tuchel explains why he yelled at Werner

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel explained why he yelled at Timo Werner in the Premier League win over Everton, insisting the misfiring forward did not take it personally.

Werner was in the firing line of fellow German Tuchel during Chelsea's 2-0 victory against Everton on Tuesday.

Tuchel was caught on the broadcast shouting: "Timo, Timo, for how long are you still going to play on the left? You must play on the right! You have been playing on the left for a quarter of an hour now. Don't you understand it?"

Werner has scored five goals in 27 Premier League appearances this season since his big-money move from RB Leipzig, though he has only scored once in his last 13 appearances across all competitions.

As pressure mounts on the 25-year-old Germany forward, Tuchel lifted the lid on his exchange with Werner as in-form Chelsea prepare to face Leeds United on Saturday.

"It was very direct, and at the moment without spectators, things like this can get out there," Tuchel told reporters after the footage and audio went viral. "I was aware [of the video] because people around me showed me.

"We reminded Timo to re-join his position on the right because he was on the left too long. Switching positions is not a problem but we wanted Callum [Hudson-Odoi] on the left and Timo on the right side to make things easier for him. We reminded him but it was not an insult or aggressive. It was direct.

"I know what you mean but in the end, if it is respectful and not insulting each other [it is fine]. I have no problem with the players being direct to me and sometimes on the sideline, the coaches are in a game mode where things are direct and meant to be clear.

"Sometimes things are not pronounced in the most friendly or nice way. I agree but me and the players are in a game mode. I have the feeling that no one takes it too personally. It is about passing information. This is it."

Tuchel is unbeaten in his nine Premier League games since replacing Frank Lampard – only Maurizio Sarri (12) and Frank Clark (11) have had longer runs without defeat from the start of their Premier League careers.

Chelsea have won five of their six away games in all competitions under former Paris Saint-Germain head coach Tuchel so far (D1), having lost four of their last five under Lampard (W1).

Tuchel's Chelsea occupy the fourth and final Champions League spot, two points clear of London rivals West Ham and 18 points adrift of runaway leaders Manchester City.