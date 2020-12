Borussia Dortmund sealed their place in the last 16 of the Champions League with one group game to spare on Wednesday after drawing 1-1 with Lazio.

Despite being without injured star striker Erling Braut Haaland due to injury, Dortmund got the point which guarantees they will finish in the top two in Group F, with Lazio and Club Brugge both still hoping to join them in qualifying.