Atletico v Barcelona breaks women's attendance record

Atletico Madrid's league game against Barcelona on Sunday set a new world record attendance for a women's club football match.

A 60,739 crowd were at the Wanda Metropolitano to see Barca run out 2-0 winners against Atletico, Asisat Oshoala and Toni Duggan scoring the goals.

The result takes Barca three points behind leaders Atletico with six games still to play in the league this season.

The previous record attendance for a club women's game was set in 2018, when a match between Mexican sides Monterrey and Tigres was played in front of 51,211.

Atletico were also involved when 48,121 witnessed their cup fixture against Athletic Bilbao earlier this season.