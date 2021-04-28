Arteta speaks out on Kroenke statement and Ek Arsenal takeover speculation

Mikel Arteta believes the Kroenke family have demonstrated their commitment to Arsenal and says he "cannot control" talk of a takeover bid by Spotify CEO Daniel Ek.

The ownership of the Kroenke family faced intense scrutiny in the wake of the Gunners' ill-fated involvement with the proposed European Super League, which collapsed only 48 hours after an announcement about the breakaway competition was made.

Arsenal supporters protested in big numbers against Stan Kroenke and his son Josh prior to Friday's 1-0 defeat to Everton, while Spotify founder Ek tweeted about his interest in launching a takeover bid and was said to be readying a consortium comprising of club legends Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Patrick Vieira.

A statement from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) on Tuesday said it had no intention of selling up, though, and boss Arteta believes in doing so any uncertainty has been removed.

"Yes, we spoke to them and I think it was very clear," Arteta said when previewing Arsenal's Europa League semi-final first-leg tie against Villarreal.

"They showed their commitment to the football club and they showed their ambition for the football club because we all want a successful team on the pitch. I think it was very clear and it took any doubt out of the situation I think.

"When they said what they said last night, and show the commitment and desire to take the team where we all want I think it's clear.

"I said from the beginning what my perception was, everything that I sense, all the communications that I have with them.

"They are fully excited and committed to this project and they really want to push everybody to do what we want to do."

Questioned specifically about Ek, Arteta replied: "I cannot control the speculation and what is going on. What I like to know and talk about is the reality.

"We have owners that are really committed and want a successful team on the pitch, and will do everything they can to achieve that."

Arteta remains convinced the club's disgruntled fans will get behind the team once they are allowed back into the Emirates Stadium.

"Our fans raised their voices during the match against Everton but now we have a very clear statement from the owners," he added.

"So, I think that is gone when they say what they said last night and show the commitment and desire to take the team where we all want.

"The players need the supporters fully committed behind the team and the moment we have them inside the stadium I'm sure that will be the case."

Asked if transfers for next season had formed part of discussions with Kroenke family, Arteta replied: "It's always been part of the discussion.

"What I can tell you is they want to do their best to have a really successful Arsenal on the pitch."