Amir Cup Final - Al Sadd 1 Al Duhail 4 - Match Report

Al Duhail battled back from a goal down to lift the Amir Cup at the newly built Wakrah stadium with a 4-1 win on Thursday evening.

Brazilian winger Edmilson scored a brace and registered and an assist as Duhail got the better of their fierce rivals, at the first stadium purposely built for the 2022 World Cup.

It started so well for Al Sadd . With the game only six minutes old, smart build up play saw Akram Afif score the opener, a deft backheel from Gabi from set up the QFA player Of the year who swept the ball into the net.

Unperturbed, Duhail pushed forward and levelled the scores minutes later. A well worked short corner found Ali Afif (brother of Akram) as Almoez Ali left the ball and Afif made no mistake, immediately levelling the contest.

Disaster struck for Rui Faria’s side as Almoez Ali saw red for a rash challenge on Baghdad Bounjah. Leaving the Red Knights with their backs to the wall.

However for their numerical advantage, Sadd failed to make it count. Duhail diligently sat back and tried to counter using the pace and trickery is Edmilson. With a minute left in the first half, Xavi was poised to strike, however the effort from the midfielder who was playing his last ever game flew well over.

Into the second half and Al Sadd were reduced to ten men as Tarek Salman saw red with a late tackle on Edmilson. With the numbers even, as Duhail sprung into life.

Edmilson was soon to make the difference seconds later, a quick one two with sub Yuself El Arabi and the Brazilian rifled the ball in from close range as Duhail took the lead.

Tempers boiled over at times as the players seemed overwhelmed by the circumstance.

Edmilson continued his one man mission for Faria’s side and laid on a assist for the third, skimming past Abdulkarim Hassan to float a cross at the back post which was chested in by Yusef El Arabi.

Al Sadd tried to get back, but it felt like a game too far for Xavi’s side. Edmilson took it upson himself to wrap up the win for the Red Knights, with a superb goal leaving Sadd reeling.

The Wolves didn’t take the defeat well with Baghdad Boundjah & Hamed Ismael sent off late on for off the ball incidents, after consultation with VAR.

