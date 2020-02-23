Ajax sign Ziyech replacement Antony in €21.75m deal

Ajax have confirmed the signing of Antony from Sao Paulo in a €21.75million deal.

The 19-year-old, who has agreed a five-year contract with the Eredivisie champions, will move on July 1.

"We will have to be patient for a few more months before Antony can start here, but with him, we are getting a creative player who can play in every position up front," director of football Marc Overmars said via Ajax's website.

"It's already been established that some of our players will be leaving this summer. We need to plan for that, so it's great that we've been able to finalise this transfer."

The signing of Antony – a Brazil Under-23 international - comes after Hakim Ziyech agreed to join Chelsea at the end of the season in a deal that could be worth €44m.