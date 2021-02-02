Aguero still a few weeks away from return - Guardiola

Sergio Aguero is still not back in training for Manchester City despite recovering from COVID-19.

Aguero has not featured in the City squad since he was an unused substitute in the 2-0 EFL Cup win at Manchester United on January 6.

He went into isolation on January 10 after being confirmed as a close contact of a person that had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Argentina forward then revealed on January 21 that he had returned a positive test and was experiencing symptoms.

On Sunday Aguero posted on Twitter that he had fully recovered from the virus and was back at the club's gym.

However, Guardiola said a return to the training pitch is not imminent.

"He [Aguero] is still not training on the field. He started moving yesterday," Guardiola told a media conference ahead of Wednesday's game with Burnley.

"He will need a few weeks to come back. The important thing is he is negative and he can come back to us."

City have continued to thrive without Aguero, with Guardiola's men having won their last 12 matches in all competitions.

The Premier League leaders are three points ahead of Manchester United and four clear of defending champions Liverpool and have the advantage of a game in hand.

Their trip to Turf Moor precedes a Sunday visit to Anfield to take on Liverpool in a crucial clash, though Guardiola is not thinking about that game or how many wins it will take to regain the title.

"We were a little bit inconsistent earlier in the season," said Guardiola. "We will see how consistent we still are. In some games we have been more comfortable in some games we have fought until the last minute. It cannot be any other way. Burnley is the next one.

"Always I have the feeling that I can lose a game. That's what drives you. Insecurity and fear and being scared that you can lose a game. Everyone is the same.

"Six weeks ago we were not contenders for anything, six weeks later we are. Everything can change so quickly. We could drop points. Only I am concerned about Burnley. That's all.

"I don't think for one second how many games we have to win. If you win, celebrate that night and then the next one. The good teams when they are in the shower they are thinking about the next one."