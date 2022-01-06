AC Milan 3 Roma 1 - Report



AC Milan kept up the pressure on local rivals Inter Milan in the Serie A title race with a 3-1 win over Roma on Thursday, while a coronavirus cloud hangs over the league with four of 10 matches to be left unplayed.

Stefano Pioli's Milan are just one point behind champions and league leaders Inter after two early goals from Olivier Giroud and Junior Messias and a late strike from Rafael Leao won an entertaining contest at the San Siro.

However Inter were the first team on Thursday to have their match abandoned at half-time after Bologna were banned from playing to keep a Covid cluster at the club under control.

Regardless it was a big win for Milan, who were missing their two starting centre-backs Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori and a host of other players to Covid infections or the Africa Cup of Nations, but could have scored more after also striking the woodwork twice.

They are six points ahead of third-placed Napoli, who take on Juventus in the day's late match, after holding off significant Roma pressure after Tammy Abraham pulled a goal back for the away side shortly before the break.

Leao struck the crucial third eight minutes from the end after Roma, already down to 10 following the 75th-minute sending off of Rick Karsdorp, had gone close through Abraham and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Roma finished the match down with nine men when Gianluca Mancini picked up a second yellow card and gave away a stoppage-time penalty for a foul on Leao, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic's spot-kick was well-saved by Rui Patricio.

