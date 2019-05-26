Ecuador started the brighter of the two sides, but Italy keeper Alessandro Plizzari was well up for the challenge pulling off a stunning double save with the game just four minutes old. The South Americans streamed forward, and midfielder Charcopa was denied by a sprawling save by Plizzari.

Italy scored the only goal of the contest on the fifteen-minute mark. Striker Gianluca Scamacca nodded the ball into the path of strike partner Andrea Pinamonti who made no mistake smashing in the goal on the half-volley.

The complexion of the tie changed when Jackson Gabriel Porozo Vernaza was shown a straight red after a VAR review. Despite having the numerical disadvantage, Ecuador were thrown a lifeline when awarded a penalty a minute before half-time. Leonardo Campana stepped up, but his tame effort was pushed away by Alessandro Plizzari. The Italians held on in the second half to maintain their perfect record.