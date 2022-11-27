Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS

Report

Morocco pulled off a surprise 2-0 win over Belgium at the World Cup on Sunday to edge closer to a place in the last 16.

Second-half goals from Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal sent Morocco top of Group F on four points, one ahead of Belgium. Canada play 2018 runners-up Croatia later in the other game.

More to follow...

beIN SPORTS' Nicky Crosby is pitchside at a vibrant Al Thumama Stadium as kick off approaches!

📍 Al Thumama Stadium



🔢 @CrosbyNicky runs us through the teams ahead of Belgium vs Morocco! The atmosphere is building as kick off approaches 🙌#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/2gNNCHjwVU — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 27, 2022

Have your say on today's match! Vote via our Twitter poll below:

🔜 🇧🇪 vs 🇲🇦



How will this Group F encounter play out...?



Comment with your score predictions below 👇#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) November 27, 2022

Here's a look at Walid Regragui's starting XI for Morocco!

Belgium are undeniably strong favourites for our second match of the day... Roberto Martinez's side were less than convincing against Canada though, so how will Morocco fare against this side?

Good afternoon and welcome to today's live blog ahead of Belgium vs Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Group F. Stay tuned for live updates throughout the match.