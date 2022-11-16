Switzerland – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Switzerland went head-to-head with Italy for automatic qualification in Group C. The two sides couldn't be separated when they played each other with both games ended in draws, so it went down to the final game to decide the winner. Italy stumbled to a 0-0 draw away to Northern Ireland whilst Switzerland thumped lowly Bulgaria 4-0 to book their place at a fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup.

History at the World Cup

1934 - Quarter-finals

1938 - Quarter-finals

1950 - Group stage

1954 - Quarter-finals

1962 - Group stage

1966 - Group stage

1994 - Round of 16

2006 - Round of 16

2010 - Group stage

2014 - Round of 16

2018 - Round of 16

Player to Watch

Forward Breel Embolo, 25, has pace and power in abundance and is hoping to take his early-season form with him to Qatar after leaving Borussia Moenchengladbach for Monaco in the summer. Born in Cameroon, he will get the chance to face the country of his birth in Switzerland's opening group game. Embolo moved to Europe with his mother as a boy and went on to start his footballing career at Basel, where he was given his debut by Yakin. A big-money move to Schalke in 2016 was marred by injuries but as long as he stays fit he could have a key role to play in Qatar.

Group fixtures

November 24: Switzerland v Cameroon - Al Janoub Stadium

November 28: Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974

December 2: Serbia v Switzerland - Stadium 974



