Switzerland – World Cup Profile

Road to Qatar 2022
Switzerland went head-to-head with Italy for automatic qualification in Group C. The two sides couldn't be separated when they played each other with both games ended in draws, so it went down to the final game to decide the winner. Italy stumbled to a 0-0 draw away to Northern Ireland whilst Switzerland thumped lowly Bulgaria 4-0 to book their place at a fifth consecutive FIFA World Cup.
History at the World Cup
1934 - Quarter-finals
1938 - Quarter-finals
1950 - Group stage
1954 - Quarter-finals
1962 - Group stage
1966 - Group stage
1994 - Round of 16
2006 - Round of 16
2010 - Group stage
2014 - Round of 16
2018 - Round of 16
Player to Watch
Forward Breel Embolo, 25, has pace and power in abundance and is hoping to take his early-season form with him to Qatar after leaving Borussia Moenchengladbach for Monaco in the summer. Born in Cameroon, he will get the chance to face the country of his birth in Switzerland's opening group game. Embolo moved to Europe with his mother as a boy and went on to start his footballing career at Basel, where he was given his debut by Yakin. A big-money move to Schalke in 2016 was marred by injuries but as long as he stays fit he could have a key role to play in Qatar.
Breel Embolo is @AS_Monaco_EN most decisive player in the league this season 🔥 #TFCASM pic.twitter.com/29aPrKickq— Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) November 6, 2022
Group fixtures
November 24: Switzerland v Cameroon - Al Janoub Stadium
November 28: Brazil v Switzerland - Stadium 974
December 2: Serbia v Switzerland - Stadium 974
