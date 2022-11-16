Netherlands – World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

It wasn't easy for the Netherlands to get out of Group G and reach the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2014. An early defeat to Turkey was a worrying turn for the Dutch who quickly turned to veteran Louis van Gaal, appointed in August 2021 after coming out of retirement to take the national team reins for the third time. Results immediately came including a 6-1 thumping of Turkey, which pushed the Dutch to the top of the group where they stayed ever since.

van Gaal also revealed in April 2022 he had undergone successful treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer, and that this World Cup would be his last.



History at the World Cup

1934 - Round of 16

1938 - Round of 16

1974 - Runners-up

1978 - Runners-up

1990 - Round of 16

1994 - Quarter-finals

1998 - Fourth place

2006 - Round of 16

2010 - Runners-up

2014 - Third place



Key player

Frenkie de Jong burst onto the scene in the 2018-19 season as part of another talented young Ajax team that was seconds from reaching that year's Champions League final. His eye-catching performances earned him a move to Barcelona as the Spanish giants fought off a host of Europe's top clubs for his signature. De Jong's creativity and versatility have turned him into an indispensable part of a resurgent Dutch side, where his presence in Qatar will be all the more important following an injury to midfield partner Georginio Wijnaldum.

Group fixtures

November 21: Senegal v Netherlands - Al Thumama Stadium

November 25: Netherlands v Ecuador - Khalifa International Stadium

November 29: Netherlands v Qatar - Al Bayt Stadium



