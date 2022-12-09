Live Blog: Croatia vs Brazil

Follow all the action from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ on beIN SPORTS

Here is how Tite sets up his side for this evening's quarter-final!

Titulares confirmados! 💪🇧🇷



O técnico Tite definiu os atletas da Seleção Brasileira que iniciarão a partida contra a Croácia!



Daqui a pouco, às 12h (de Brasília), a bola rola para 🇧🇷 e 🇭🇷.



Contamos com o apoio de todos! #VemJogarJunto com a gente! pic.twitter.com/kkWXYxzEb3 — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) December 9, 2022

Here's a look at Croatia's side to take on Brazil! The 2018 World Cup finalists are considered as the underdogs today, but can Modric and Co. upset the odds?

Tune into beIN SPORTS MAX 3 now for all the buildup.

beIN SPORTS' reporter Adriano Del Monte is joined by some excited Brazil fans making their way to the match!

📍 Education City Stadium



"I'm so confident, I think that Brazil will have four goals! Two for Neymar, two for Richarlison."@adriandelmonte hears from some excited Brazil fans ahead of #CROBRA!#FIFAWorldCup #Qatar2022 #beINWCCountdown pic.twitter.com/Cf0rwKndTx — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) December 9, 2022

Here is a look at some of the key statistics ahead of kick-off!

Good evening and welcome to tonight's live blog ahead of our first quarter-final at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™! Croatia take on Brazil at the Education City Stadium for a spot in the semi-finals.