FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
Canada - World Cup Profile

A closer look at Canada ahead of Qatar 2022!

Road to Qatar 2022

Canada defied expectations to reach the World Cup for only a second time. John Herdman's side finished top of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, above the likes of Mexico, USA & Costa Rica.

After a 36-year wait, many Canadians will just be happy to see their team competing at a FIFA World Cup. The squad has proved to be a tight-knit and hard-working unit and will hope to spring a surprise in a group which includes 2018 finalists Croatia and third placed Belgium, as well as an exciting Morocco side.

 

History at the World Cup

1986 - Group stage

Player to watch

Alphonso Davies - Canada have forged a close-knit men's squad based on hard work, discipline and a clear tactical framework. Yet Bayern Munich's Davies is one of the few players capable of providing an X-factor for the Canadians. Comfortable playing as a full-back or winger, Davies offers blinding speed on the counter-attack as well as a proven ability on the biggest stages. He was a key member of the Bayern team which lifted the 2020 UEFA Champions League and also played a key role during Canada's successful qualifying campaign.

Group fixtures

November 23: Belgium v Canada - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium
November 27: Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium
December 1: Canada v Morocco - Al Thumuma Stadium

canada FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™
