Canada - World Cup Profile

Follow all the action from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar TM on beIN SPORTS

Road to Qatar 2022

Canada defied expectations to reach the World Cup for only a second time. John Herdman's side finished top of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, above the likes of Mexico, USA & Costa Rica.

After a 36-year wait, many Canadians will just be happy to see their team competing at a FIFA World Cup. The squad has proved to be a tight-knit and hard-working unit and will hope to spring a surprise in a group which includes 2018 finalists Croatia and third placed Belgium, as well as an exciting Morocco side.

History at the World Cup

1986 - Group stage

Player to watch

Alphonso Davies - Canada have forged a close-knit men's squad based on hard work, discipline and a clear tactical framework. Yet Bayern Munich's Davies is one of the few players capable of providing an X-factor for the Canadians. Comfortable playing as a full-back or winger, Davies offers blinding speed on the counter-attack as well as a proven ability on the biggest stages. He was a key member of the Bayern team which lifted the 2020 UEFA Champions League and also played a key role during Canada's successful qualifying campaign.

Group fixtures

November 23: Belgium v Canada - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium

November 27: Croatia v Canada - Khalifa International Stadium

December 1: Canada v Morocco - Al Thumuma Stadium

