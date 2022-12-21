beIN SPORTS Awarded MRL Content Exchange Trophy for its Contribution to Exceptional FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Coverage

beIN SPORTS, the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ broadcaster for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and France, has been awarded the Media Rights Licensees (MRL) Content Exchange Trophy by HBS Production, for sharing its extensive coverage of the Middle East’s debut of the world’s biggest sporting event.

A FIFA contracted company - HBS Production, the host broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup™ said the trophy was in recognition of beIN SPORTS’ significant contribution and eager participation in enhancing the variety of MSL commentary and footage content for global coverage of the world’s biggest sporting event.

beIN contributed 204 reportages and content clips throughout the tournament featuring coverage of fan celebrations and fan zones along with exclusive interviews and reactions from a range of sporting stars including Croatian captain Luka Modrić, Brazilian star Ronaldinho, French F1 Driver Pierre Gasly, FIFA President Gianni Infantino and football legends Ruud Gullit and Nigel De Jong.

Additionally, daily forecasts were given by Qatar-based giant Chinese pandas, Thuraya and Suhail, throughout the month-long tournament including the conclusive Argentina final victory over France.

As the Official Broadcast Partner, beIN SPORTS played a central role in showcasing the historic tournament. Offering audiences premium broadcast, analysis, and commentary of each game across its seven channels, beIN SPORTS’ viewing figures for the month-long tournament underlines the unprecedented appetite of football fans in the region for this historic first staging in the Arab World.