Qatar suffered a third consecutive European friendly defeat on Thursday following a 4-0 mauling at the hands of Serbia. The hosts who currently lead qualification group A made light work of the Asian champions in yet another chastening evening for head coach Felix Sanchez.



The visitors initially started well, but Serbia ramped up the pressure as the first half progressed and duly took the lead on the cusp of half-time as Saša Lukić took advantage of a scramble in the box. Poor defending was central to Serbia's second just six minutes into the second half, as Qatar again failed to clear the ball and Luka Jović took full advantage. To compound matters for Qatar, Serbia ended the contest just two minutes later as substitute Dušan Vlahović scored to pile more misery on Sanchez.



Sergej Milinković-Savić completed the win on to hand Serbia a timely confidence boost ahead of a crutch qualification contest against Portugal. As for Qatar, they will be looking to gain some confidence as they head to Azerbaijan.