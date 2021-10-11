Turkey needed a 99th-minute penalty to keep their World Cup qualification hopes alive in a frantic encounter with Latvia.



The Group G clash sprung into life in the second half as Turkish defender Merih Demiral turned the ball into his own net to give the hosts the lead. Five minutes later, Turkey found parity thanks to a goal from substitute Serdar Dursun.



Although the drama was not over in Riga, as on the 94th minute Burak Yılmaz was pushed down in the box. After a lengthy VAR review, the penalty was eventually given and Yılmaz stepped up to dispatch the ball past keeper Roberts Ozols for a famous win for the Turks.



The result means that Turkey currently sits in third place in Group G, just two points behind second-placed Norway.