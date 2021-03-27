Gerson Rodrigues hit a winner five minutes from time as minnows Luxembourg stunned Ireland 1-0.
Ireland was toothless in attack and the visitors made them pay at the death as Dynamo Kyiv striker Rodrigues drove the ball home to seal a massive victory for the side ranked 98 in the world.
Ireland 0 Luxembourg 1 - Match Report
Highlights Luxembourg Republic of Ireland FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ - The Countdown