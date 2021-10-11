Ivan Schranz opened the scoring for Slovakia before Croatian striker Andrej Kramarić levelled up five minutes later. However, it was the visitors who would have the lead at the break thanks to a smart finish from Lukáš Haraslín.



Croatia showed their dominance in the second-half looking for a leveller before veteran midfielder Luka Modric came up with the important goal to ensure that his side stayed second in Group H behind Russia.