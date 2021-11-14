Almoez Ali scored twice to help Qatar rescue a 2-2 draw against Azerbaijan on Sunday evening. The Asian champions had been on a losing streak of three games but broke it thanks to a brace from the Al Duhail striker.



With the game just 23 minutes old, Ahmed Alaaeldin held the ball up well for Ali, who slotted the ball home from close range. Eleven minutes later the hosts found parity from the penalty spot in a penalty that was won and converted by Emin Makhmudov.



Azerbaijan took the lead just past the hour mark. Makhmudov pounced on a defensive lapse to make it 2-1 with a timely header. Al Annabi was not to be denied, and substitute Akram Afif picked out his strike partner Ali, who hammered the ball to make it 2-2 from a tight angle.



