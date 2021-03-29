Qatar vs Ireland - How to Watch Online

Qatar vs Ireland - Watch all the action on beIN CONNECT

Qatar continues their European preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. So far the two-week stay in Debrecen has been a successful one for Al Annabi boss Felix Sanchez who has overseen two wins over Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.



Whilst victories over sides ranked 98 & 108 in the world will not gain international headlines, the wins can be considered helpful as Qatar sets their sights on a home World Cup.

The victory over Azerbaijan will be of interest for Sanchez, as it underlined the personality of his squad. After conceding a sloppy penalty thanks to youngster Mohammed Wadd, Qatar conceded plenty of possession and chances in the remainder of the first half. However, a brace from Maroons captain Hassan Haydoos, including a stunning winner was enough to turn the tide.

Qatar will now be aiming to continue their perfect start against an Ireland team who are rock bottom of Group A and lost to Luxembourg last time out. The Maroons have no injury concerns heading into the game and Sanchez may elect to switch up his side to cast an eye on his squad.

Tarek Salman & Abdulkarim Hassan could come back into the defence whilst Karim Boudiaf and Abdulaziz Hatem are pushing to start in central midfield. After scoring the winner against Luxembourg, Mohammed Muntari could line up alongside Almoez Ali in the attack.

Qatar Predicted Team

Al Sheeb; Hassan, Khoukhi, Salman; Pedro, Al Heidos, Madibo,Boudiaf, Hatem; Ali, Muntari



Date – Tuesday 30th of March 2021 Online – beIN CONNECT Channel – beIN SPORTS English 2 Time – 21:45





As for Ireland, a disastrous start to qualification has the pressure firmly on boss Stephen Kenny. Defeats to Serbia and Luxemborg mean the Irish sit bottom of Group A, although there is still plenty of football to be played.

September will be the next time the Irish squad get together for the next round of qualifiers, with a triple-header against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia. After a disappointing loss at home to Luxembourg, Kenny will be hoping his side give a reaction in Hungary. A morale boosting win against the Asian Champions could go some way of repairing the damage

Kenny is expected to shuffle the pack for Qatar. James McClean, Shane Long and Troy Parrott are all in contention to start in attack whilst the Premier League duo of Jeff Hendrick and Shane Duffy may also get the nod in Debrecen.

Ireland Predicted Team

O'Hara; Coleman, O'Shea, Duffy; Doherty, Hendrick, Molumby, Stevens; Long, Parrott, McClean

It certainly will be an interesting contest as Qatar look to ramp up their World Cup preparations with a third consecutive win. You can follow all the action on beIN SPORTS.