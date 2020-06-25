Qatar Football Association (QFA) and FIFA have announced plans to deliver a

pan-Arab tournament that will be played in the Gulf state in late 2021, with the

competition acting as a crucial preparatory event for the FIFA World Cup 2022™,

that kicks off on 21 November 2022.

The competition proposal was presented to FIFA Council members via

videoconference by H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme

Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) and Chairman of the FIFA World Cup Qatar

2022 LLC (Q22). The FIFA Council subsequently approved the formation of the

competition.

The 22-team invitational tournament for men’s national teams will be contested

by Arab nations from Africa and Asia. It will be played outside the International

Match Calendar. The tournament, which will be held in Qatar from 1-18 December

2021, will be delivered by Q22 and will allow the organisers to use facilities and

run operations that are also planned for the subsequent FIFA World Cup 2022™.

The tournament will take place during the same timeslot as the FIFA World Cup

2022™, with the final taking place exactly one year before the Qatar 2022 final is

scheduled to kick-off.

All tournament matches will be played at Qatar 2022 stadiums. In addition to

utilising Qatar 2022 stadiums and training sites, the tournament will provide a vital

opportunity for fans, players and officials to use host country facilities, including

transport and accommodation.