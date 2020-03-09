FIFA & AFC agree to postpone 2022 Asian Qualifiers

FIFA & AFC have confirmed that the upcoming qualification games in for the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ have been postponed in Asia have been suspended until further notice. In a brief statement, both organisations mentioned that games set to be played on the 23-31 March 2020 & 1-9 June 2020 were postponed to a later date. This comes in the wake of the speed of coronavirus across the continent.

The statement noted that teams could agree to play the game during the window prior to approval from both the AFC and FIFA.