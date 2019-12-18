FIFA Club World Cup

Liverpool needed a second half-stoppage time goal from Roberto Firmino to set up a Club World Cup final against Flamengo on Saturday evening. Jurgen Klopp's side took the lead through Naby Keita before Rogelio Funes Mori levelled three minutes later. Liverpool's class prevailed in the final moments, with Firmino flicking home the winner.

Liverpool bossed the early exchanges with 72% possession. Monterrey boss Antonio Mohamed had called for defensive composure although a harsh challenge on Mohamed Salah from Vagioni riled the fans at the Khalifa International Stadium.

With eleven minutes on the clock, Naby Keita opened the scoring for Liverpool. Mohamed Salah had to be the supplier, slipping in a perfect ball to Liverpool's number eight who lashed the ball past Marcelo Barovero from close range.

Monterrey clicked into life after conceding the goal, Club captain Dorlan Pabon's surging run was promptly blazed over the bar from a close range, yet it was a clear signal of intent from the CONCACAF Champions League winners.

Just three minutes later, the Mexicans found parity, Liverpool failed to clear the ball and Rogelio Funes Mori pounced on the rebound from a Jesús Gallardo shot. It was a deserved leveller for Antonio Mohamed.

Monterrey continued to impress as Pabon drew a save from Allison, but an error from defender Nicolás Sánchez nearly saw Mohamed Salah sneak in on goal, the veteran recovered well to deny the Egyptian attacker.

Rogelio Funes Mori looked lively had another chance to fire his side into the lead, and was seemingly primed to turn in Pabon's cross but was wrongfooted by a finger-tip save from Allison . Whilst a slick pass from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Naby Keita saw keeper Barovero charge out of his goal to deny Liverpool. The first half ended at 1-1.

Ten minutes into the second half, Naby Keita jinked through the Monterrey backline, beating two men. Barovero stood firm to deny the Guinean midfielder. Liverpool seemed to lack any spark in the second half, dominating large periods of play, without doing much in front of goal.

With fifteen minutes left, Divock Origi was guilty the best chance of the game for Liverpool. James Milner drilled a cross into the Belgian striker who missed his shot, eventually going off substitute Sadio Mane, It really should have been a goal.

After pushing and pushing, Liverpool scored the winner with the substitutes linking up perfectly. A deft cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold was flicked home by Roberto Firmino. Liverpool had left it late but booked their place in the Club World Cup final against Flamengo.