Al Sadd boss Xavi has vowed his side will come back stronger following their humiliating 6-2 defeat to Esperance, meaning that the host club finished dead last in the Club World Cup.

The former Barcelona boss is facing his first rough patch in his fledgeling career and was quick to apologise following the heavy defeat. “We are sorry, we have to compete and come back after a big defeat we have to win and we will have to fight back.”

“The level of activation was not good enough at the beginning of the game and we quickly went 2-0 down and suffered the red card penalty. We have to accept we were not good enough.”

Despite the humbling at the hands of the African champions, Xavi admitted that his side needs to physically and mentally after competing so well in the opening games of the competition.

“I think now we have to recover our players, mentally more than more than physical and we have to prepare then in the local competitions.”

This is the first time in a young managerial career Xavi has stalled after enjoying early success, and the former Barcelona midfielder believes he can upturn the fortunes of the team.

“We competed very well in the first two games of the Club World Cup, but the game was too much for us today. We have to recover as soon as possible. I am a positive guy and coach and we will come back.”

Whilst Xavi added that he would double down on efforts to get Al Sadd back to winning ways.

“At first everyone was positive as results were good. Now it’s the opposite the results are not good but that is part of the project. I have to work now as a coach. I will give them confidence and get them back to their best.”

