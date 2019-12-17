FIFA Club World Cup – Monterrey Vs Liverpool – Preview

Mitch Freeley

European Champions Liverpool has headed to the Club World Cup coming to win the tournament, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp insisting that his side are fully focused on taking part of the tournament, the German coach spoke with the media ahead of their semi-final encounter against CONCACAF Champions League winners Monterrey of Mexico.

Liverpool is in the middle of a gruelling run of games in December, and Klopp recognized his importance of pushing his squad ahead of the run-in.

“My job is to help the boys in theses intensive periods they need to be reminded that it is tough and that we have a few things in our tank to do well.”

“We need to focus on the next game wherever we are. We don’t see ourselves as favourites, we are challengers. We are here to represent Europe and Liverpool we will try to do that in our best way as we normally do.”

Concerns had been raised on the state of the pitch at the Khalifa International Stadium, which will have seen five games in five days played by the end of the tournament. Despite the rainy conditions in the Qatari capital, Klopp believes his side will face no problems.

“We spoke with our groundsman the pitch is in good condition. The pitches are brilliant, our groundsman said it is good, so the pitch will be no concern.”

Klopp also insisted that his side are here to focus on the task at hand “We are ready to work hard tomorrow night, find a line up to work hard tonight. We are not here for showing off we are here for football.”

As for Rayados boss Antonio Mohamed, he is under no illusion that his side faces against the European Champions and the quality of his opposite number in the dugout.

“At the end of the day, Klopp is one of the best managers currently and maybe Liverpool are the best team in the world right now.”

“The important thing is not to commit too many mistakes. We have the motivation and desire to beat Liverpool in this match.”

Monterey battled their way through the quarter-finals eventually running out 3-2 winners against host side Al Sadd. Mohamed stressed that his side will have to be tactically flexible on Wednesday evening.

“We will try to play with our style, we will face moments and times when we play defensively and we will move ahead and attack.

“We came here to play and win the game if we are forced to play defensively we will.”

This will be a third World Club Cup visit for Monterey, who have yet to make the final and their 49-year old coach hopes he can give a performance that the fans can be proud of.

“I have a sense of pride to lead this club, it’s an honour to play against one of the best teams in Europe and hopefully we will be able to represent our club in the best way possible. We have high hopes we will be able to match the aspirations and dreams of our fans.”

