2020 FIFA Club World Cup ™️ to Take Place in COVID Secure Bubble

Six teams to compete at two Qatar 2022 stadiums

The FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020™ will feature six teams and take place from 4-11 February. Matches will be played at two FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ stadiums: Ahmad Bin Ali and Education City.

Al Duhail SC are the host nation representatives and are joined in the tournament by Al Ahly SC, FC Bayern Munich, Ulsan Hyundai FC and Tigres UANL. The field will be completed by the winners of the Copa Libertadores, which will take place on 30 January. New Zealand side Auckland City FC will not compete as initially planned due to quarantine restrictions related to COVID-19.

The full match schedule is available here, with the final match set to take place on 11 February at Education City Stadium (kick-off 21:00 Doha time).

COVID-19 precautions

The tournament was due to be played in December but was postponed due to COVID-19. Players and officials will be part of a strict medical bubble system designed to protect their health and wellbeing. This will include regular COVID-19 testing, safe transportation methods and regular disinfection of tournament venues, including training and media facilities.

Fans will be allowed to attend matches. In accordance with guidance from Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health, each stadium’s capacity will be limited to 30%.

Fans will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result upto 72 hours prior to the match or show evidence that they’re not required to take the test, such as proof of contracting the virus after 1 October 2020 or proof of receiving two doses of the vaccine. For more information, please refer to the following link.



Fans must also adhere to strict social distancing measures and wear face masks covering both nose and mouth, in addition to having their temperature taken and showing green status on their Ehteraz track and trace application upon entering the tournament venue. The two tournament venues are also equipped with medical clinics, which will be available to fans should they require medical assistance.

Affordable tickets

A range of affordable tickets will be available online on a first-come, first-served basis, with prices ranging from QAR 10 for a Category 3 ticket for the first five matches up to QAR 300 for a Category 1 ticket for the final. Tickets will be available at https://fcwc2020.com/ and sold exclusively online.

Fans advised to take the metro and arrive early

Fans are being advised to take the Doha Metro and arrive at least one hour before kick-off. Both stadiums are served directly by the Doha Metro: Education City and Al Riffa stations will connect fans to Education City and Ahmad Bin Ali stadiums respectively.

