Tottenham and Southampton face off on Wednesday evening, with a game against Premier League strugglers Norwich for the winner in their fourth-round FA Cup replay.

Spurs will be on a high, following their dramatic 2-0 victory over Manchester City. Away from the VAR controversy and Steven Bergwijn’s memorable debut goal Jose Mourinho will be impressed how his side got the win against last season’s champions. Now heading into the final third of the season, the Portuguese coach will be calling from consistency from his side as they look to push back into the Champions League picture, whilst competing to win a trophy.

Mourinho’s recent record against Southampton as Totten ham boss has hardly been sparkling overseeing a disastrous 1-0 defeat during the festive season, which saw Harry Kane injured. This was quickly followed up with a 1-1 stalemate when the sides last met on the south coast.

In team news, Spurs are likely to change up the starting lineup that won against Manchester City, giving a chance to fringe players to stake their claim in the side. January signing Gedson Fernandes alongside Erik Lamela, Tanguy Ndombele, and Eric Dier could play a part. Paulo Gazzaniga should come in as cup goalkeeper.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Gazzaniga; Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Sessegnon; Ndombele, Dier; Lamela, Fernandes, Son; Lucas

Southampton will be hoping to spring an upset on Wednesday evening, having impressively battled away from the relegation zone in recent months. A 9-0 hammering by Leicester in late October has many pundits predicting the Saints demise. However, Ralph Hasenhuttl has seen his side pick up seven wins from the following fifteen league games, leading them into thirteenth place in the standings.

Last time out in the league, Southampton fell to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of runaway leaders, Liverpool. Hasenhuttl will certainly be hoping his side can give it all before their 10-day rest before returning to Premier League action. Interestingly Southampton has a run against sides around them in the league. Victories against Burnley and Newcastle and could feasibly push their way into the Europa League places.

Hasenhuttl could elect to give top-scorer Danny Ings a rest, meaning that Irish international striker Michael Obafemi could start alongside Che Adams. Moroccan international Sofiane Boufal should return to the lineup after scoring a late leveller to force the replay.

Southampton Predicted Team

Gunn; Valery, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Bertrand; Boufal, Romeu, Hojbjerg, Redmond; Adams, Obafemi

It promises to be a fascinating encounter as Tottenham and Southampton battle it out for a place in the fifth-round.


