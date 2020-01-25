Southampton 1-1 Tottenham: Boufal makes late pressure count

Substitute Sofiane Boufal made Southampton's late pressure count as they earned a 1-1 draw with Tottenham to force a replay in the FA Cup fourth round.

Boufal fired Danny Ings' pass into the roof of the net in 87th minute as Spurs failed to keep a clean sheet and were unable to hold on and win back-to-back games for the first time since November.

After his late header gave Spurs a 2-1 triumph against Norwich City on Wednesday, Son Heung-min's low drive found the bottom-right corner in the 58th minute.

Ings was unable to hit the target as Saints upped the pressure in the closing stages, but Boufal did not err when the striker teed him up for his first goal for the club since a 2017 Boxing Day strike against the same opponents.