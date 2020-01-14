Mitch Freeley

Man United and Wolves battle it out for the right to take on Watford or Tranmere in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The first game between the two sides was a dour 0-0 draw, a game in which Manchester United failed to register a shot on target. However, a replay would have been unwelcome for both managers as both teams have busy schedules in both the Premier League and Europa League.

United head into the contest off the back of a 4-0 victory over strugglers Norwich, with the game at Old Trafford a vital opportunity for Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s side to gain some much-needed stability. It’s been a stop-start season for the Red Devils, very much a case of one step forward and two steps back, and progression in the cup could offer the hierarchy at Old Trafford further evidence that Solskjær can still manage the side.

United have tended to impress in the FA Cup in recent years, winning the trophy during the 2015–16 season, and reaching the final during the 2017–18 season. Last year, Wolves knocked out Solskjær’s side at the quarter-final stage and will be looking to get some measure of revenge.

In team news, Solskjær is expected to make changes to the side with one eye on the game with Liverpool on Sunday. Harry Maguire is unlikely to feature after just returning from a hip injury, whilst Antony Martial and Marcus Rashford could be rested, meaning that Mason Greenwood could lead the line.

Manchester United Predicted Team

Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Williams; Fred, Matic; Chong, Mata, Lingard; Greenwood

Date – 15th January 2020

As for Wolves, they come into the game on a bad run of form and have not picked up a win in their last four games. Last time out, Nuno Espirito Santo's side shared the spoils with Newcastle in a 1-1 draw.

Having started the season with Europa League qualifiers, it seems that Wolves are feeling a little jaded at the moment understandable for a side who has played more games this campaign than any other Premier League team.

Going out of the cup could be a blessing in disguise for the Midlands side, who should be arresting their slump in form and looking to break into the top four if they are able to string together a run of form. Although the run last season to the FA Cup semi-final before losing at the death to Watford gave the Wolves fans plenty of warm memories on their return to the Premier League, a victory at Old Trafford could galvanize the squad who are battle on a number of different fronts.

In team news, Nuno will use a number of reserve team players for the game including England keeper John Ruddy. Notable absentees from the squad will be Diogo Jota and Willy Boly who are still recovering from injuries.

Wolves Predicted Team

Ruddy; Dendoncker, Coady, Kilman; Doherty, Saiss, Neves, Vinagre; Traore, Jimenez, Neto

It certainly promises to be an interesting encounter as Manchester United look to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup.


