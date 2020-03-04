Ryan Giggs: Bruno Fernandes keeping getting better at Man Utd

Bruno Fernandes has lifted the mood at Manchester United and will only continue to get better, according to Red Devils legend Ryan Giggs.

Portugal midfielder Fernandes finally completed a protracted move from Sporting CP to Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

The 25-year-old has made an instant impact for United and scored for a third straight game in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Wales boss Giggs, who won 13 Premier League titles as part of a distinguished United career, hailed the impact Fernandes has made on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad.

"He's a fantastic player. He's lifted the place, he has lifted everyone around him and it's still early days," Giggs told Sky Sports News.

"I still think he can get even better.

"He's hit the ground running which is what you want – especially [after] signing in the January Transfer Window [because] it doesn't always happen.

"But he's fantastic and I'm pleased to see him doing so well."

United are back in action at Derby County on Thursday in the FA Cup fifth round, with Wayne Rooney set to feature against his old club.