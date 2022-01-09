Report: Nottingham Forest dump Arsenal out of FA Cup

Nottingham Forest dumped 14-time winners Arsenal out of the FA Cup on Sunday after Tottenham and Liverpool survived scares against lower-league opposition to progress.

West Ham saw off Leeds 2-0 in the day's only third-round match featuring two Premier League teams while Wolves defeated Sheffield United 3-0.

But Mikel Arteta's Arsenal huffed and puffed against Forest at the City ground in the evening kick-off and ultimately paid a heavy price for their below-par performance, losing 1-0.

The decisive moment came in the 83rd minute when Lewis Grabban converted a superb Ryan Yates cross to set up a tie against holders Leicester in the next round.

"I don't want to use excuses, I expect the team I put out to do better and when you don't in the cup you are out," said a despondent Arteta, who now only has the Premier League to focus on.

"Today showed we were not capable of winning against Forest away from home and didn't put in the level to win the game," he told ITV. "It's a collective issue and today we have not done it."

But jubilant Forest boss Steve Cooper said his side deserved their famous win.

"I'm really proud of the boys, pleased with the performance," he said. "It's brilliant to get through and I hope the players now really believe in what we're doing."