Fifth-tier Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were handed a potential blockbuster tie in Monday's draw for the last 16.
Wrexham were seconds away from a shock win against Sheffield United on Sunday before the Championship side snatched a 3-3 draw, with Reynolds watching at the Racecourse Ground.
John Egan scored a late equaliser for United and the teams will meet again at Bramall Lane for the right to meet Premier League Tottenham.
Manchester City, 1-0 winners over Arsenal on Friday, travel to second-tier Bristol City, for the first meeting of the sides since the League Cup semi-finals in 2018.
Pep Guardiola's men won then and are among the favourites for this year's FA Cup, a trophy they last lifted in the 2018-19 season.
Manchester United will host West Ham, who won 2-0 at third tier Derby on Monday.
Stoke entertain Brighton, who knocked out holders Liverpool 2-1 on Sunday.
Leeds will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland, who drew 1-1at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Leicester welcome either Blackburn or Birmingham.
Draw for the English FA Cup fifth round made on Monday:
Southampton v Luton or Grimsby
Leicester v Blackburn or Birmingham
Stoke v Brighton
Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham
Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds
Bristol City v Manchester City
Manchester United v West Ham
Ipswich or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood
Ties will be played during the week commencing February 27.
Non-league Wrexham could face Spurs in FA Cup fifth round
Fifth-tier Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were handed a potential blockbuster tie in Monday's draw for the last 16.
FA cup Tottenham