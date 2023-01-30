Non-league Wrexham could face Spurs in FA Cup fifth round

Fifth-tier Wrexham, who are owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were handed a potential blockbuster tie in Monday's draw for the last 16.



Wrexham were seconds away from a shock win against Sheffield United on Sunday before the Championship side snatched a 3-3 draw, with Reynolds watching at the Racecourse Ground.



John Egan scored a late equaliser for United and the teams will meet again at Bramall Lane for the right to meet Premier League Tottenham.



Manchester City, 1-0 winners over Arsenal on Friday, travel to second-tier Bristol City, for the first meeting of the sides since the League Cup semi-finals in 2018.



Pep Guardiola's men won then and are among the favourites for this year's FA Cup, a trophy they last lifted in the 2018-19 season.



Manchester United will host West Ham, who won 2-0 at third tier Derby on Monday.

Stoke entertain Brighton, who knocked out holders Liverpool 2-1 on Sunday.



Leeds will travel to either Fulham or Sunderland, who drew 1-1at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Leicester welcome either Blackburn or Birmingham.



Draw for the English FA Cup fifth round made on Monday:



Southampton v Luton or Grimsby

Leicester v Blackburn or Birmingham

Stoke v Brighton

Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds

Bristol City v Manchester City

Manchester United v West Ham

Ipswich or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood

Ties will be played during the week commencing February 27.

