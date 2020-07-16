Russell to remain with Latifi at Williams for 2021 season

George Russell and Nicholas Latifi have both confirmed they will be driving again for Williams in the 2021 Formula One season.

While already under contract with the team for next year, Russell is part of Mercedes' young driver stable and could have made the move if a seat became available.

However, with Valtteri Bottas set to stay put alongside world champion Lewis Hamilton, the Englishman revealed on Thursday he will be back for a third campaign with his current team.

"I signed a three-year deal with Williams and I'll be staying there for 2021, to build on last year and hopefully what this year turns out to be," Russell told the media, according to F1's official website.

Russell failed to register a point in his maiden F1 campaign last year, though he did complete all bar two of the 21 races in the calendar.

Asked if he was disappointed not to be heading to Mercedes, Russell replied: "No, I'm not disappointed in Mercedes at all.

"There was nothing more they could do. Claire [Williams, deputy team principal at Williams] was firm with her decision that she was not willing, or not ready to let me go, and ultimately as I have a contract with Williams, I have to respect that decision.

"So I'm here, I'll be giving everything I've got for Williams this year and into next year, and let's see what that holds after that."

Latifi, meanwhile, made his debut at the Austrian Grand Prix this month, having taken the seat at Williams vacated by Robert Kubica.

"I have a multi-year deal with the team, so yes I will be with the team in 2021," the Canadian said