Coronavirus: Monaco Grand Prix cancelled

The Monaco Grand Prix will not take place in 2020 as the Formula One calendar continues to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

F1's season opener in Australia was cancelled, while races in Bahrain, Vietnam and China had already been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The FIA then announced on Thursday that the Dutch, Spanish and Monaco grands prix would all be put back but it was later confirmed the latter race, scheduled for May 24, will not take place.

It had initially been hoped that the season would be able to start in the Netherlands on May 3, but that will no longer be possible, with a mandatory shutdown having been brought forward to March and April to free up room in August for postponed events.

A statement from Automobile Club de Monaco confirmed the decision was based on the unknown impact of the pandemic on the F1 championship, plus the uncertainty over which teams will be able to participate and the pressure on businesses and workforces involved with the event.

It is the first time since 1954 that the iconic F1 race, famous for its street-circuit design, will not take place in the principality.

F1's managing director Ross Brawn said on Saturday he was optimistic of a "17-or-18-race championship". The earliest the F1 season can now start is on June 7 in Baku.